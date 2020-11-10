Alvina A. Sauer, 101, of Decatur, Indiana passed away Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Adams Woodcrest.

She is survived by a daughter, Linda Abdon of Decatur; son, Dr. Ken (Karla Cruise) Sauer of South Bend; son, Fred Sauer of Decatur; son, Mark (Susan) Sauer of Bluffton; sister, Marlene Fuhrman of Decatur; sister-in-law, Evelyn Aumann of Decatur; Harold’s siblings brother, Ralph (Marilyn) Sauer of Decatur; sister, Clarice “Kelly” Porter of Decatur; 10 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Sauer; four sisters and their spouses, Erna (Carl) Melcher, Marie (Morris) Wiegman, Florence (Gilbert) Hoffman and Eloise Aumann; one brother, Fritz Aumann; brother-in-law, Otto Furhman; and daughter-in-law, Lori Sauer.

Service will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at the St. John Lutheran Church – Bingen.

Family and friends will be received from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at St. John Lutheran Church – Bingen and one hour prior to services at the church on Friday. Masks will be required for all visitors.

Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur.