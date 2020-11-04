ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS FOR SOLID WASTE

COLLECTION AND

RECYCLING IN THE TOWN

OF MARKLE, INDIANA

Notice is hereby given by the Town Council of the Town of Markle, Indiana (“Council”), that sealed bids will be received in the Council meeting room in the Markle Fire Department located at 150 West Sparks Street, Markle, Indiana, 46770, on the 18th day of November 2020, at 7:30 p.m., local time, for solid waste collection and recycling to commence January 1, 2021. Bids may be, but are not required to be, provided in advance to the Office of the Clerk-Treasurer, Town of Markle, Town Hall, 197 E. Morse St., Markle, Indiana 46770 until 4:00 p.m., local time, November 18, 2020.

Entities interested in bidding may review the Solid Waste Disposal provisions of the Town Code of the Town of Markle, Indiana, and may obtain the forms to be used by bidders to submit the statements, proposed plan and other information that is required to comply with I.C. §36-9-30-5 and §36-1-12-4 and the Town’s required contract form and specifications from the Clerk-Treasurer of Markle at the address listed above.

Bids shall be firm for thirty (30) days following opening.

Council reserves the right to reject any and all bids, to waive irregularities and/or informalities in any bid, and to make an award of contract in any manner, all consistent with applicable law, as determined by Council to be in the best interests of the Town of Markle.

TOWN COUNCIL OF THE

TOWN OF MARKLE, INDIANA

By Stephenie Hensley

as Clerk-Treasurer

nb 11/4, 11/11

