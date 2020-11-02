Home State & National News 2nd vaccine shows striking success 2nd vaccine shows striking success November 17, 2020 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News March Madness in one place? Possibly in Indy State & National News Governors ratchet up limits ahead of Thanksgiving State & National News AP VoteCast: Indiana voters mixed on state of nation