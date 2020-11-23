Marilyn Suzanne Vanden Top, 80, a longtime resident of Bluffton, passed away Friday afternoon, Nov. 20, 2020, at Heritage Pointe in Warren.

Marilyn was born Oct. 2, 1940, in Bluffton, to Garth and Evelyn Arnold Higgins. She graduated from Bluffton High School in 1958 and also graduated from International Business College.

After being pen pals, Marilyn and Albertus “Al” Vanden Top were married April 2, 1961. They lived a short time in Ontario, Canada, then moved home to Bluffton. In 1990 they moved to Cherry Hill, N.J., and Stamford, Conn., returning to Bluffton in 1999. Al preceded her in death Aug. 20, 2016.

Marilyn was a lifelong seamstress, doing everything from patching knees on her boys’ worn-out pants to creating elegant wedding dresses. She also became an EMT, then a medical transcriptionist for Wells Community Hospital and Bluffton Regional Medical Center. She loved baking especially for family and church gatherings, and canned anything that would fit in a jar. You could find her on any 90-degree humid August Saturday afternoon in her kitchen with two canners going on the stove.

She and Al loved attending their grandchildren’s sporting events and taking them out for ice cream. She loved her grandchildren and gazing at the stars. Any day of the week, Marilyn would selflessly choose to help others, before ever doing something for herself.

She was an active member of the First United Methodist Church in Bluffton and the Zanesville United Methodist Church.

Survivors include a son, Thomas G. (Heather) Vanden Top of Yoder; a daughter-in-law, Rhonda Vanden Top of Bluffton; five grandchildren, Hannah and Andrea Vanden Top and Grace, August and Eli Vanden Top; and a brother, Edward “Ed” Higgins of Bluffton.

Marilyn is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Al, and a son, James “Jimmy” Vanden Top on Dec/ 20, 2007.

The safety of the family and all visitors is our utmost priority. For everyone’s safety, we ask that you practice social distancing. Masks are required for visitation and for Marilyn’s service. During the current guidelines, our building occupancy is limited to 25 people total. We are only allowed a limited number of people in the building at a time. We appreciate your cooperation and patience.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25, at the funeral home with Pastor Dick Case officiating. Burial will follow at the Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton.

Friends wishing to watch Marilyn’s service can do so from the safety of their home utilizing a Zoom meeting. You can login using the Zoom meeting I.D. # 853 4751 2790 and you can login after 10:15 a.m. Wednesday,.

Memorials may be made to Heritage Pointe in Warren and should be sent to the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the Vanden Top family at www.thomarich.com