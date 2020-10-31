Virginia Schaadt

Virginia Schaadt, 87, of rural Bluffton, passed away Wednesday evening, Oct. 28, 2020, at her residence, surrounded by her family.

She was born Nov. 19, 1932, in Wells County, to Edson and Alta Clause Cochran. A 1950 graduate of Petroleum High School, Virginia worked at Kresge’s, Pathway Florist, and in the Wells County assessor’s office for 11 years. She was a longtime member of the Reiffsburg United Methodist Church where she served on the board, taught Vacation Bible School, and belonged to the United Methodist Women. She was currently a member of the Bethel Brethren Church in Berne.

On Jan. 28, 1956, at the Reiffsburg United Methodist Church, Virginia and Ralph F. Schaadt were married.

Survivors include her husband of 64 years, Ralph of Bluffton; her children, Pamela (Bill Young) Britton of Roanoke, David M. (Carolyn) Schaadt of Leo, Kristy K. (Jeff) Hensley of Bluffton, and Richard A. (Gretchen) Schaadt of Churubusco; 12 grandchildren, Victoria D. (Kyle) Duncan-Dildine, Daniel T. Duncan, Tyler S. (Rachel) Duncan, Ryan M. (Gabrielle) Schaadt, Andrew M. Schaadt, Audra L. (Ryan) Hilker, Dustin (Kayli) Hensley, Natasha V.R. Hensley, Collin D. (Anna) Hensley, Aiden L. Miller, Olivia L. Schaadt and Zeke A. Schaadt; and seven great-grandchildren, Alaina G.M. Dildine, Leelah F.D. Dildine, Eleanor V. Schaadt, Judah M. Hensley, Elon J. Hensley, Evered Hensley and Adaline G. Hensley.

Virginia is also survived by two brothers, John Cochran and Chad (Donna) Cochran, both of Bluffton.

She is preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Beatrice Stauffer and Mary R. Cochran; and a sister-in-law, Wilda Cochran.

Funeral services will take place at 3 p.m Sunday, Nov. 1, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Pastor Joe Nass officiating. Burial will follow at the Stahl Cemetery in rural Bluffton.

Friends are invited to visit with the family on Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. prior to the service.

Memorials may be made in Virginia’s memory to Bethel Brethren Church in Berne.

The safety of the family and all visitors is our utmost priority. For everyone’s safety, we ask that you practice social distancing. Masks are required for visitation and for Virginia’s service. We appreciate your cooperation and patience. Due to the current circumstances, the family understands if you are unable or uncomfortable to attend the visitation or service. Virginia would never want anyone to be at risk or uncomfortable.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com