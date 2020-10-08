Vera Maxine Mounsey Scott, 90, a former resident of Bluffton, died Oct. 2, 2020, at Heritage Point in Warren.

She was one of 10 children born to Victor Mounsey and Grace Lockwood Mounsey. Her birth date was March 22, 1930. She married William G. Scott Aug. 1, 1948, at the South Liberty Christian Church in Liberty Township of Wells County. He husband died Nov. 21, 1985.

Survivors include four children, Linda (Brian) Eltzroth, Gloria (James) Huffman, Barry (Shelly) Scott, and Brent (Jenessa) Scott, plus 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Ted Scott, and a grandson.

Calling will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, at the Glancy-H. Brown and Son Funeral Home, 203 N. Matilda St. in Warren. A service will follow at 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Inurnment will follow at a later date at Prospect Cemetery in Wells County.

All attending the calling or service are asked to follow local guidelines regarding COVID-19.