Don’t worry if you ever see me screaming while driving around the country roads surrounding Bluffton.

I never thought much about it until recently, but it must be a terrifying sight. I love seeing people singing along to music as they drive. It’s not something they are expecting for anyone to see, and they generally look peaceful.

What I call “my scream therapy” must look like the exact opposite. But the car is the perfect place to scream when you’re just so mad that you don’t know what to do with yourself. Being in a moving car helps because no one can hear you if you’re driving the speed limit on back roads or state highways.

I’ve never cared much for screaming into a pillow. It feels suffocating, and I just don’t get the same release as I do when I scream into my empty car. But there’s a reason it’s a common trope in TV and movies.

It just feels good.

I don’t partake in my scream therapy often; it’s really just for when I can’t quite get past something that makes me angry.

It turns out this is something I’ve done for most of my life. I was telling my mom about my scream therapy, thinking I was clever. It sounds like she actually came up with it when I was a little girl.

My mom said I would sometimes get so upset that I was just inconsolable. She quickly found a solution that seemed bizarre but was quite effective. She’d tell me to go to my room to get it out of my system.

So I’d stomp to my room, shut the door, and just let it all out. I’d scream, shout, say the things I knew I could get in trouble for saying. I might throw myself onto the bed and scream some more into the mattress or pillow. Then I would compose myself and rejoin whomever else was out in the common areas of the house. My mom said her friends would get a kick out of it. I was generally super pleasant and completely over whatever had upset me. It was like the only thing I had to do was scream the issue out, and then I was fine.

Sadly, the technique didn’t work so well for my younger brother, whom I lovingly called a heathen when we were growing up. The more he screamed, the more hyped up he would seem to get. But after all, he was the more difficult child at those younger ages (My mom teases me by saying the tables turned when we were teenagers).

I think it may be time to share my personal take on scream therapy with the world (or at least the entirety of News-Banner subscribers).

I want to note that I use other techniques before I just start screaming. I regularly use breathing exercises. I have several people in my life that I vent to on a regular basis. It is pretty rare these days that I get so angry that I want to scream. But when I do, boy, it is satisfying.

This year has been hard on everyone. I can’t remember a time in my life when tension has been so high among the overall population. Social media is just not a fun place to be anymore. So let’s just take a nice drive and scream about it.

Mad at that coworker who just won’t stop making the same mistake? Get in the car and scream about it.

Unhappy about how the COVID-19 pandemic is being handled? It’s definitely time to scream about it.

Did your ideal candidate lose the election? Were you passed up for that promotion? Did someone blow off your really good idea?

You guessed it. I’m going to suggest you get in the car, go driving down these beautiful farm-lined country roads we have in Wells County, and scream.

Hopefully, you’ll feel the same effect that I do — a sense of clarity as your muscles relax and your brain seems to slow down. The clarity helps me find the appropriate solution if there is one, and if there’s not one, it helps me get over it.

Everything will be OK.

