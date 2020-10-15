By JOSH BURRIS

Southern Wells will now be looking for a new varsity wrestling coach after current coach Ryan Landis resigned from the position.

Landis spent 19 years coaching in Southern Wells’ wrestling program – 16 as the head coach and three as an assistant.

This past season, Landis had three wrestlers qualify for the state tournament with two placing.

“I have enjoyed every moment at Southern Wells,” Landis said. “The relationships that I have made with administrators, parents, and most of all, all my former wrestlers, will last a lifetime.”

Landis will still be involved in wrestling as he decided to take an assistant job with Adams Central.

“I graduated from AC and live in district so with my kids getting more involved with AC athletics I couldn’t turn down the opportunity to help out Coach (Tony) Currie. Still love the sport and excited to see where it takes me,” he said.

