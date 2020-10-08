(All Periodicals Publications Except Requestor Publications)

1. Publication Title: Ossian Journal. 2. Publication Number: 41-3040. 3. Filing Date: 9/30/2020. 4. Issue Frequency: Weekly (Thursdays). 5. Number of Issues Published Annually: 52. 6. Annual Subscription Price: $25/$29. 7. Complete Mailing Address of Known Office of Publication: PO Box 365, Ossian IN 46777, Wells County. Contact Person: Doug Brown. Telephone: 260-824-0224. 8. Complete Mailing Address of Headquarters or Business Office of Publisher: 125 N. Johnson St., PO Box 436, Bluffton IN 46714. 9. Full Names and Complete Mailing Addresses of Publisher, Editor and Managing Editor: Publisher: Doug Brown, 125 N Johnson St., PO Box 436, Bluffton IN 46714; Editor: Jessica Bricker, 125 N Johnson St., PO Box 436, Bluffton IN 46714; Managing Editor: Glen Werling, 125 N Johnson St., PO Box 436, Bluffton IN 46714. 10. Owner: (Name and address of the corporation immediately followed by the names and addresses of all stockholders owning or holding 1 percent or more of the total stock.) News-Banner Publications, 125 N. Johnson St., Bluffton IN 46714; George B. Witwer, 300 So. SR 201, Bluffton IN 46714; Dianne H. Witwer, 300 So. SR 201, Bluffton IN 46714; Mark Miller, 585 Cricketeer Ct, Bluffton IN 46714; G.O. Witwer Revocable Trust, PO Box 743, Kendallville IN 46755; Charles Barbieri, 5505 Starflower Dr., Haslett, MI 48840. 11. Known Bondholders, Mortgagees and Other Security Holders Owning or Holding 1 percent or More of the Total Amount of Bonds, Mortgages, or Other Securities: None. 12. Tax Status. The purpose, function, and nonprofit status of this organization and the exempt status for federal income tax purposes: Has Not Changed During Preceding 12 Months. 13. Publication Title: Ossian Journal. 14. Issue Date for Circulation Data Below: 9/24/2020.

15. Extent and Nature of Circulation: Local Weekly Newspaper. (Numbers in Item 15 represent (a) Average No. Copies Each Issue During Preceding 12 Months; (b) No. Copies of Single Issue Published Nearest to Filing Date:

15a. Total Number of Copies: 350; 350.

15b. Legitimate Paid and/or Requested Distribution. (1) Outside County Paid/Requested Mail Subscriptions stated on PS Form 3541: 49; 45. (2) In County Paid/Requested Mail Subscriptions stated on PS Form 3541: 68, 64. (3) Sales Through Dealers and Carriers, Street Vendors, Counter Sales and Other Paid or Requested Distribution Outside USPS: 176; 174. (4) Requested Copies Distributed by Other Mail Classes Through the USPS: 0; 0.

15c. Total Paid and/or Requested Circulation: 289; 283.

15d. Nonrequested Distribution. (1) Outside County Nonrequested Copies Stated on PS Form 3541: 0; 0. (2) In-county Nonrequested Copies Stated on PS Form 3541: 0; 0. (3) Nonrequested Copies Distributed Through the USPS by Other Classes of Mail: 0; 0. (4) Nonrequested Copies Distributed Outside the Mail: 0; 0.

15e. Total Nonrequested Distrbution: 0; 0.

15f. Total Distribution: 289; 283.

15g. Copies Not Distributed: 61; 67.

15h. Total: 350; 350

15i. Percent Paid and/or Requested Circulation: 100; 100.

16. Total circulation does not include electronic copies.

17. Publication of Statement of Ownership for Requestor Publication is required and will be published in the Oct. 8, 2020 issue of this publication.

18. Signature and Title of Editor, Publisher, Business Manager or Owner: (signed) Doug Brown, Publisher. Date: 9/30/2020.

I certify that all information furnished on this form is true and complete. I understand that anyone who furnishes false or misleading information on this form or who omits material or information requested on the form may be subject to criminal sanctions (including fines and imprisonment) and/or civil sanctions (including civil penalties)

PS Form 3526, July, 2014