Sierra Elizabeth Miller, 18 of Bluffton, passed away on Saturday morning, Oct. 10, 2020, at her residence.

Sierra was born July 20, 2002, in Bluffton to Kurt Eugene Miller and Beth Bredemeyer Frater.

She graduated from Bluffton High School and was an advocate for Helping Hands in Bluffton and attended the Church of the Nazarene. Sierra loved working at the Corner Depot in Bluffton. “Sierra treated everyone she met as family and was very responsible, genuine, outgoing and friendly. She was loved by our customers that looked forward to being greeted by her smile and caring personality. She will be missed by her Corner Depot family,” according to Barb at the Corner Depot.

Survivors include her father, Kurt Miller of Tennessee, and her mother, Beth Frater of Ossian. Sierra’s pride and joy in life was her son, Grayson Eli Miller. Grayson made his mommy so proud and was the source of her constant twinkle in her eyes.

She is also survived by her siblings, Megan (Ethan Reed) Stewart of Decatur, Briana Jackson of Wolcottville, Skylar Miller of Tennessee, and Conner Miller of Ossian; her grandmothers, Nancy L. Bell of Ossian and Sherry Amundson of Huntington; her grandpa, Ron Miller of Claypool; and two nephews; Avery and Emerson Reed.

Sierra was preceded in death by her grandpa William D. Bell.

Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at the Ossian Nazarene Church, 302 N. Metts St., Ossian. Pastor Travis Tackett will officiate. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday prior to the service at the church.

Memorials may be made in Sierra’s memory to Helping Hands in Bluffton.

The safety of the family and all visitors is our utmost priority. For everyone’s safety, we ask that you practice social distancing. Masks are required for visitation and for Sierra’s service. We appreciate your cooperation and patience.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.

Friends can send online condolences to the family at the www.thomarich.com website.