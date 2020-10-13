Shirley Ann Swinford, 66, passed away Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at her home in Fort Wayne, Ind. She was born Shirley Ann Lehman on April 8, 1954 in Bluffton, Ind.

Shirley is one of five Lehman sisters. She lived most of her life in Fort Wayne, loving the downtown area, all it had to offer and its historic charm. She loved to cook and to feed people. Always willing to share what she had with those she loved and those in need.

Shirley is survived by her children, Shawn Mettler, Jennifer Miller, and Sarah Johnson; sisters, Linda Lehman and Rita Dean. She has 12 grandkids and five nieces and nephews.

Shirley was preceded in death by her son, Shane Mettler, and sisters, Kathy Mills and Debra Harris.

Per Shirley’s expressed wishes, there will be no funeral service.

Memorials may be made to the Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control.

Arrangements by D.O McComb and Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home 1140 Lake Ave. Fort Wayne, IN. To sign the online guestbook go to www.mccombandsons.com