Shelton joins Bethel October 15, 2020 Norwell senior Maiah Shelton signed to play basketball with Bethel University on Wednesday at Norwell High School. Last season, Shelton averaged 14.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 2.3 steals per game and earned NE8 all-conference first team honors. Shelton will earn her fourth varsity letter with Norwell this coming season. Pictured with Shelton in the front row are her parents Jeff and Jill Shelton, and her brother Cade Shelton is centered in the back. Also pictured on the left is Norwell girls' basketball coach Eric Thornton and on the right Bethel women's basketball coach Doug Porter. (Photo by Josh Burris)