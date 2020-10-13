NOTICE OF THE CITY OF BLUFFTON, INDIANA TO RECEIVE OFFERS FOR THE PURCHASE OF REAL ESTATE

The Disposing Agent for the City of Bluffton, Mayor John Whicker, has made the following determinations with respect to property owned by the City located at 210 W. Wabash Street, Bluffton, IN: the highest and best use of this property is a sale to an abutting landowner; the cost to the public of maintaining the property equals or exceeds the estimated fair market value of the property; and it is economically unjustifiable to sell the property under IC 36-1-11-4. The City is offering for sale the real estate located at 210 W. Wabash Street, Bluffton, Indiana, legally described as follows: “The West half of Lot Numbered Twenty-four (24) as known and designated on the recorded plat of the Town, now City of Bluffton, as per plat thereof recorded in the Office of the Recorder of Wells County, Indiana. Except therefrom: Sixty-three (63) feet of even width off of the entire South side, ALSO Except therefrom: Two (2) feet of even width off of the entire East side thereof, all as shown on a plat of survey by Christopher R. Lewis, Registered Land Surveyor, Indiana, No. S0178M dated April 20, 1981, Plat of Survey Number 4080”; with a property tax parcel number of 90-08-04-539-253.000-004. The property will be sold for its offering price as that term is defined in IC 36-1-11-5(b), which includes the appraised value of the property of $1,500.00, plus appraisal fees, title insurance, recording fees, and advertising costs. The property may not be sold to a person who is ineligible under IC 36-1-11-16. An offer to purchase the property submitted by a trust (as defined in IC 30-4-1-1(a)) must identify each beneficiary of the trust and the settlor empowered to revoke or modify the trust. All offers to purchase the property must be received by the Mayor of the City of Bluffton in the office of the Bluffton Clerk-Treasurer not later than 10 days from the date of publication of this Notice.

