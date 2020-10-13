STATE OF INDIANA )

) SS:

COUNTY OF WELLS )

IN THE WELLS

CIRCUIT COURT

CAUSE NO.

90C01-2007-MI-000013

IN RE: THE NAME CHANGE OF )

DAKOTA BURCH )

HEATHER STINSON, )

Petitioner. )

NOTICE OF INTENT

TO CHANGE NAME

The Petitioner to any other person who may be concerned:

You are hereby notified that the Petitioner in this cause requests that the name of Dakota Burch, a minor child, be changed. The nature of the suit is a name change proceeding, for which you may claim an interest.

The name of the Petitioner is Heather Stinson. The minor child’s name is Dakota Burch, whose name is to be changed. The new name desired is Dakota Stinson. The action is pending in the Wells Circuit Court in Bluffton, Indiana. The Petition was filed on the 22nd day of July, 2020. Any person has the right to appear at the scheduled hearing in this cause and file objections.

You are further hereby notified that a hearing has been set in this cause for the 23rd day of November, 2020 at 8:30 o’clock a.m. Failure to appear at said hearing will result in the matter being determined in your absence.

Dated: 10/7/2020

Beth Davis

Clerk of the Wells Circuit

and Superior Courts

Benjamin E. Nordmann

Attorney #22189-76

110 W. Berry Street, Suite 2010

Fort Wayne, IN 46802

(260) 420-5511

Courthouse Box #106

nb 10/13, 10/20, 10/27

