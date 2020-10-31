Patricia Windmiller

Patricia Anne Windmiller, 93, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at home in the company of her daughter, Roon, and Laura and Orv Haiflich.

She was born June 29, 1927, in North Manchester to Alma and Alvin Overholt. She was married to Art Windmiller for 69 years before his passing in 2017.

Surviving family includes a son, Bob (Jean) Windmiller of North Carolina; a daughter, Roon Windmiller of Bluffton; three grandchildren, Adam Windmiller, Angie Sigmon, and Abbey Fox; and five great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, her son Joe, and her brothers Jim Overholt and Jerry Overholt.

A graveside service for friends and family will be held at the Oaklawn Cemetery in North Manchester at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Bob and Roon would like to give a special thank you to Orv and Laura Haiflich who were by our side during the death of both Art and Pat. Without their help, we never would have made it. Also, a special thank you to all of the people of hospice. They are angels here on earth.

