STATE OF INDIANA )

) SS:

COUNTY OF WELLS )

IN THE WELLS

CIRCUIT COURT

CASE NO.

90C01-2008-MI-000015

IN RE THE NAME CHANGE OF: )

DEBORAH KAY AMETER, )

Petitioner )

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Petitioner, Deborah Kay Ameter, whose mailing and residential address is 301 Lamar Street, Apartment 407, Bluffton, Indiana, 46714, of Wells County, Indiana, 46714, hereby gives notice that she filed a petition in the Wells Circuit Court on August 18, 2020 requesting that her name be changed to Deborah Kay Thompson.

Notice is further given that hearing will be held on said Petition on the 19th day of January, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. in the Wells Circuit Court and that any person has the right to appear at said hearing and to file objections to said petition.

Respectfully Submitted,

Grace M. Vitatoe,

Attorney No. 22270-49

Sprunger & Sprunger

Attorney for the Petitioner

105 North Main Street

Bluffton, Indiana 46714

(260) 846-6788

nb 10/22, 10/29, 11/5

hspaxlp