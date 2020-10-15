Notice is hereby given that the BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS will hold a Public Hearing in Conference Room 105 in the Wells Carnegie Government Annex, 223 W. Washington St., in the City of Bluffton, IN at 7:00 o’clock P.M. on the 27th day of October, 2020, for the purpose of reviewing and hearing comment on the request of Noah Cook, 1725 Hillcrest Drive, Ossian, IN 46777 for the purpose of a Special Exception.

Current Zoning: B-3

Proposed Special Exception: To allow owner to continue living in building so he can live and operate business out of same location.

Common Location: The subject property is located at 1725 Hillcrest Drive, Ossian, Indiana 46777

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 0.92 acres in the NE quarter of Section 21 Township 28N Range 12E in Jefferson Township.

Dated this 9th day of October, 2020

WELLS COUNTY BOARD

OF ZONING APPEALS

Michael Lautzenheiser, Jr.,

Director

