Notice is hereby given that the AREA PLAN COMMISSION will hold a Public Hearing in the Lower Meeting Room in the Wells County Arts, Commerce and Visitors Centre, 211 Water St., in the City of Bluffton, IN at 7:30 o’clock P.M. on the 5th day of November, 2020, for the purpose of reviewing and hearing comment on the request of Sunshine Dairy, LLC, 8627 W 200 S, Andrews, IN 46702 for the purpose of a CAFO.

Current Zoning: A-1

Proposed CFO: A new 270’ x 330’ (3.5 million gallon) lagoon on an existing CFO.

Common Location: The subject property is located at 9075 S 250 E, Keystone, Indiana 46759

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 50 acres in the SE quarter of Section 21 Township 25N Range 12E in Nottingham Township.

Dated this 16th day of October, 2020

WELLS COUNTY FOR

AREA PLAN COMMISSION

Michael Lautzenheiser, Jr.,

Director

