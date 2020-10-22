Notice is hereby given that the AREA PLAN COMMISSION will hold a Public Hearing in the Lower Meeting Room in the Wells County Arts, Commerce and Visitors Centre, 211 Water St., in the City of Bluffton, IN at 7:00 o’clock P.M. on the 5th day of November, 2020, for the purpose of reviewing and hearing comment on the request of MMATT Partnership (Northwood Farm Sec VII), 1955 Lancaster St., Ste 6, Bluffton, IN 46714 for the purpose of a Major Subdivision.

Current Zoning: R-2

Proposed Major Subdivision: Lots 164-167

Common Location: The subject property is located at East of Main St and North of Monroe, Bluffton, Indiana 46714

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as Northwood Farm Sec VII Lots 164-167 SW/4 22-27N-12E in Lancaster Township of Wells County.

Dated this 16th day of October, 2020

WELLS COUNTY AREA

PLAN COMMISSION

Michael Lautzenheiser, Jr.,

Director

