Notice is hereby given that the AREA PLAN COMMISSION will hold a Public Hearing in the Lower Meeting Room in the Wells County Arts, Commerce and Visitors Centre, 211 Water St., in the City of Bluffton, IN at 7:00 o’clock P.M. on the 5th day of November, 2020, for the purpose of reviewing and hearing comment on the request of Bralyn Farms, Inc. c/o Bradley W Fiechter, 3670 E 450 S, Bluffton, IN 46714 for the purpose of a Rezoning.

Current Zoning: A-1

Proposed Zoning: I-1

Common Location: The subject property is located at NW Corner of Adams Street and CR 100 S, Bluffton, Indiana 46714

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 70.63 acres SE/4 6-26N-12E in Harrison Township of Wells County.

Dated this 16th day of October, 2020

WELLS COUNTY AREA

PLAN COMMISSION

Michael Lautzenheiser, Jr.,

Director

oj, nb 10/22

hspaxlp