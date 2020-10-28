The general public is hereby notified that the Hearing Panel as established by the provisions of §113 of the Wells County Code of Ordinances will conduct a meeting and public hearing November 10, 2020, beginning at 1:00 p.m., EST, in the Wells County Court House Annex, 223 W. Washington Street, Bluffton, Indiana, lower level meeting room. The hearing will be on the Petition For Review Of Order To Abate And Emergency Order To Close And Terminate Violative Operations And Petition To Stay Effectiveness Of Same filed by Yergy’s State Road BBQ, LLC.

You are invited to attend, but you may not participate in the public hearing unless you are a party or a witness for a party. In light of the changing circumstances as they relate to COVID-19 and the Indiana Governor’s Executive Orders regarding social distancing, please check the County’s website at https://wellscounty.org/ or contact the Auditor’s office prior to the scheduled hearing to receive up to date information about meeting logistics and instructions for how to access such hearing electronically.

PLEASE NOTE: THE COUNTY IS MAKING EVERY EFFORT TO FOLLOW THE SPIRIT AND INTENT OF ALL APPLICABLE LAWS REGULATING THE CONDUCT OF PUBLIC MEETINGS, IN ORDER TO MAXIMIZE TRANSPARENCY AND PUBLIC ACCESS DESPITE THE ONGOING PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY.

nb 10/28

