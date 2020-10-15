The world awaits for a vaccine to halt the spread of illness and death of COVID-19.

Angelkeep follows the suggestions of officials who are better informed than the masses as to conditions of the spread and opportunities to contain it in the future. Some aspects prove more difficult than others. Offer assistance where possible. Mask up, because it primarily helps protect others.

WWJD? Mask and comfort those with losses. Jesus didn’t provide a miracle cure for everyone, but he showed compassion for everyone, even those performing necessary government roles some considered unjust (tax collector.) Pandemic is a modern term, but Jesus knew of “plague” and its sufferers. Christ would want compassionate followers as He did when on Earth. He would go to the garden and pray. He prayed for those shouting “Stone them!” He prayed for those shouting “Give us Barabbas!”

Everyone wishes the modern pandemic suffering to end. A summer of remaining close to Angelkeep had advantages. With so much to see of God’s nature unfolding, cabin fever was overcome while distancing from a pandemic.

An Angelkeep surprise plant variety popped up. There was little doubt that this plant had Angelkeep existence in prior years. Due to 2020’s dry conditions, with lawn mowing at a bare minimum, this plant thrived. Because its normal growth ran from two to 12 inches, mower blades soon clipped the stems. Blooms seldom had time to display. Problematic drought initiated Angelkeep’s discovery.

Upon investigation of the all-summer bloomer, a small glimmer of hope came forth that through a world base of researchers the illusive vaccine would be revealed in autumn. Although the plant itself would not be the answer, Prunella vulgaris seemed to represent to Angelkeep that the vulgar pandemic’s potential cure was yet to come. The “Hoosier hunkered down” period’s appearance of the blooms looking like purple trumpets remained a glimmer of hope through the summer of pandemic discontent.

Prunella vulgaris was only new to Angelkeep. It had traveled the world and its qualities known in eras long ago. It was Irish abundant. The Cherokee nation cooked and ate the leaves, believing in healing qualities. It was proven to hold good quantities of vitamins A, C, and K. It has been called “heart-of-the-earth” and the “Carpenter’s Herb.” Jesus worked under his father, Joseph, as a carpenter. Did He use the Carpenter’s Herb?

“Self-heal” or “Heal-all” were other common names handed down from father to son in days long ago. The edible leaves can be consumed raw in salads. The entire plant can be boiled and eaten as a potherb. It could even be mixed with tops of veggies like beets and celery for a steamy wilted veg or salad meal.

Prunella vulgaris, or self-heal, once understood was quite easily spotted. The bright purple against a lawn of green stood out. Square stems held streaks of red. The cluster of blooms at the top of the stem, usually found about grass blade height, had individual flowers that resembled to Angelkeep a trumpet raised to the heavens. Gabriel’s trumpets, so to speak, as though announcing this self-heal just might be the cure of the pandemic. Sound the trumpets of Jericho and the walls of pandemic came tumbling down.

Not so.

The tubular bloom holds two lips with one standing more upright, the other drooping like a lip. The lower, it is said, can also appear in white. This was the case with one larger cluster of the plant. This gave off the appearance of tiny little snapdragons or orchids of lavender and white. The white lip showed an edge feathering. All aerial, or above ground, parts of Prunella can be consumed.

Beautiful bloom heads could be added to a smoothie. Perhaps adding purple grapes and frozen banana to Prunella, matching its colors, would make a Pandemic smoothie cure. This cure would be available in almost any lawn not contaminated with killing herbicides. Would it not be exciting to know that common folk with the worst looking lawns held the cure for COVID pandemic?

Not so.

Mr. Daugherty is a Wells County resident who, along with his wife Gwen, enjoy their back yard and have named it “Angelkeep.”