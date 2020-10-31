Michael Meeks

Michael A. Meeks, 66, of Bluffton, passed away Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 27, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Michael was born March 21, 1954, in Bluffton to John R. Meeks and Carol J. Schoeff Meeks. He was a 1973 graduate of Norwell High School. Helping out on the family farm since he was in high school, he continued dairy farming for 20 years.

For the last 25 years Michael was a delivery driver for livestock feed at ADM (Archer-Daniels-Midland). Michael has also received the honorary FFA degree. He also drove the disability van for several years for Southern Wells Community School System and had worked construction for Christian Brothers. He was also a member of the Liberty Center Baptist Church.

Michael and Pamela J. Thompson were married Sept. 1, 1974, at the Lancaster Chapel United Methodist Church.

Survivors include his mother, Carol Meeks of Bluffton; his loving wife, Pamela J. Meeks of Bluffton; two sons, Chad (Rev. Angela) Meeks of Arcanum, Ohio, and David (Jeni) Meeks of Liberty Center; five grandchildren, Jared and Elisha Meeks of Arcanum, Ohio, and Cole, Grace, and Sophia Meeks of Liberty Center; two sisters, Marilyn (David) Webb of Bluffton and Linda (Terry) Masterson of Poneto; and a brother, Richard Meeks of Bluffton.

Michael was preceded in death by his father, John R. Meeks, on May 10, 2012.

Friends are encouraged to share your support to Michael’s family during a drive-through-style visitation that will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. The funeral home staff will assist you when you arrive so you can greet the family from the safety of your car. Guests must remain in their vehicles while at the funeral home.

A private family service will take place Wednesday, Nov. 4, with Pastor Aaron Westfall officiating. Friends will be able to livestream the service using Zoom in the comfort of their home. The Zoom meeting ID numer is 813 3056 1132. You can login to the livestream after 10:45 a.m. Wednesday. A private family burial will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorials may be made in Michael’s memory to the Southern Wells FFA or the Wells County 4-H Association.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the Meeks family at www.thomarich.com