Mary Hatch

Mary (Ricks) Hatch, 71, of Fort Wayne, died on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.

She was born on March 13, 1949, to Charles and Marcile (Brookshire) Ricks of rural Ossian. She attended Ossian School for 12 years, graduating from Ossian High School in 1967.

Her favorite childhood memories were the gatherings of her very large extended family, the pets and animals of their farm, and the many road trips taken with her parents. She was active in her church, 4-H and Girl Scouts, and later on performed as a baton twirler at Ossian High School.

Mary became the first female graduate of the Reppert School of Auctioneering while still a teenager.

Inspired by her uncle Herb Ricks, Mary began to eye a career in chemistry. She entered Indiana Wesleyan University in 1967, transferring later to Huntington University. She graduated in May, 1971, with a degree in Analytical Chemistry.

That milestone, however, followed another one. In April, 1971, she married Richard (Dick) Hatch and moved to Fort Wayne.

Mary’s first professional position was in Product Quality at Central Soya in Decatur, where she worked for about two years. Her next move was to General Electric in Fort Wayne where her work transitioned to Environmental Health and Safety.

In 1980 Mary became the proud mother of a baby girl and learned quickly how to balance parenting and a full-time career.

In 1982, GE laid off a number of employees, including Mary, who then found work for a couple of years at A&L Great Lakes Agricultural Laboratories. Her next move was to ITT Aerospace Optical where she remained for the next 25 years. Mary’s work at ITT also involved employee health and safety, focused in the area of corporate compliance.

She served on multiple hazmat teams and maintained her status as a Certified Hazardous Materials Manager.

Her retirement from ITT occurred in 2010, at which time she started to place more emphasis on a wide range of personal interests. Mary had always loved to travel. She eventually visited all 50 states, making at least six repeat visits to Hawaii. Mary aspired to visit all of the continents, but only Australia became a reality. Along with Mexico, Canada and the Caribbean, Mary managed to reach the one destination which fascinated her most – Iceland.

Mary always kept her faith in Christ central to her life and was an active member of the Three Rivers Wesleyan Church, Fort Wayne.

Other consuming interests included the work of Frank Lloyd Wright and collecting antique medical books. Ultimately, TV-watching won out as the favored pastime, but she enhanced that with the simultaneous completion of crossword puzzles.

Perhaps those two were early signs of the cruel disease which eventually robbed her of many mental and physical capabilities. Known as FTD (Frontotemporal Dementia), Mary’s illness was diagnosed in 2017, but was suspected a few years earlier. There is no major research organization for FTD, although the Alzheimer’s Association does offer some investigation and support.

Besides husband Dick, Mary’s survivors include daughter Brooke (Christopher) Calderon of Concord, Calif. and granddaughter Persephone.

The family is especially grateful to the Cleveland Clinic for Mary’s diagnosis; to her family doctor, Melissa Walther, for her wise and compassionate guidance; to the Hearth at Sycamore Village, and to Eleos Hospice Care.

Immediate arrangements are being handled by Elzey-Patterson-Rodak in Waynedale, but a public celebration of Mary’s life will be delayed until such time as safe public gatherings can take place. Condolences and future service information can be found online at www.elzeypattersonrodakfunerals.com.