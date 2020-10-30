Mary Ann Siekmann Ley, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, went to be with the Lord and in joy with her Heavenly family Oct. 26, 2020. at age 88.

Mary Ann was born in Sheboygan, Wis., to Erwin and Elva (Klessig) Siekmann on Jan. 9, 1932.

Mary Ann graduated from North High School in Sheboygan and attended the University of Wisconsin in Milwaukee, where she received her teaching degree. She married Calvin Ley, a new pastor and the love of her life, on June 27, 1952, and they were married for 61 years. Together they served churches in Portage, Wis.,, West Burlington, Iowa, and then the First United Church of Christ in Bluffton, Indiana for 25 years (1966-1991).

Mary Ann received her B.S. and M.S. degrees in education at Indiana University in Fort Wayne. She taught fourth grade at East Side Elementary in Bluffton for many years and loved working with children at school and at church. She also enjoyed singing in church choir and traveling with her family.

Mary Ann loved and treasured time with her three children, Wayne, Barb, and Bruce, and found much joy in being a grandparent to seven grandchildren and a great-grandmother to 15 great-grandchildren. She and her husband, Calvin, retired in Yorktown, Ind., and were active members at the Eden Church near Muncie. Throughout her life, she valued her time with family at Leyden in southern Indiana and in Wisconsin.

Mary Ann’s husband, Calvin, died in 2013, and Mary Ann lived for seven years at Morrison Woods Health Campus in Muncie, where she stayed active doing art, music, and many other activities. Despite health issues, she continued to love people and to love life. Throughout her life, her deepest love and commitment was to God and to her family, both of which she loved very deeply. Her love, smile, sense of humor, and caring concern for others will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Mary Ann Ley is survived by a daughter, Barbara (Bill) Ley Broyles of Eaton; a son, Bruce (Teresa) Ley of Ossian; a daughter-in-law, Kathy (Wayne) Ley, of Huntington; seven grandchildren, Aaron (Victoria) Ley of Noblesville, David (Andrea) Broyles of Indianapolis, Andrew (Stephenie) Ley of Fort Wayne, Jonathan (Jessica) Broyles of North Manchester, Allissa (Jared) Ley McMullen of Fort Wayne, Jennifer Ley of Ossian, and Rebecca (Doug) Ley Gitomer of Littleton, Colo.; and 15 great- grandchildren, Gabe Castillo, Petra Ley, Iris Ley, Dominic Spence-Hawkins, Elliot Broyles, Grant Broyles, Samantha Broyles, Laurel Ley, Matthew Ley, Brynn Broyles, Malachi Broyles, Eliana McMullen, Emersyn McMullen, Easton McMullen, and Henry Gitomer.

Mary Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin Ley; a son, Wayne Ley; her parents, Erwin and Elva (Klessig) Siekmann; brother, Lloyd Siekmann; and all of her brothers and sisters-in-law.

A private Celebration of Life service and viewing for Mary Ann Ley will be held for immediate family only, due to COVID-19 safety concerns, and burial will follow at the Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Eden Church, 11205 N. Highway 3, Muncie, IN 47303, or to the Alzheimer’s Association.

