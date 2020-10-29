Les Isch, 71, of rural Bluffton, passed away Wednesday morning, Oct. 28, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Les was born in Bluffton on July 5, 1949, to Harold and Virgie (Neuenschwander) Isch. He married Ann Steffen in Bluffton on Nov. 28, 1976; she survives.

A 1968 graduate of Bluffton High School, Les was a lifelong farmer in the community and worked for various local agricultural entities. He was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church.

In addition to his wife of 43 years, Les is survived by two sons, Blaine (Tonya) Isch of Bluffton and Bryce (April) Isch of Decatur; four sisters, Janet (Vernon) Furrer of West Lafayette, Jean (Phil) Moser of Decatur, Judy (Ken) Kipfer of Bluffton, and Laura (Brad) Compton of Spencerville; and seven grandchildren, Ethan, Isabel, Simon, Hadie, Brody, Macy, and Mack Isch.

Visitation will be on Saturday, Oct. 31, from 2 until 6 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be held on Sunday, Nov. 1, at 2 p.m., at the Apostolic Christian Church East, with visitation from 12:30 until 2 p.m. at the church. Doyle Frauhiger and Ron Kipfer will officiate. Burial will follow at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Adams County.

Masks are strongly encouraged but not required at the visitation and funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christian Care Retirement Community or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

