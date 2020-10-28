The Rock Creek Conservancy District (RCCD) invites nominations to fill vacancies on the board at the next annual meeting. The terms of Directors Robert Mautz representing Area 1 and Mike Schumm representing Area 3 will be expiring in 2021. (Map of areas available at: www.rockcreekcd.org/directors).

A Director must have the following Qualifications:

1) be a resident freeholder of the RCCD or be an officer or nominee of a corporate freeholder of the RCCD; and

2) be qualified by knowledge and experience in matters pertaining to the RCCD.

Nominations for Director must:

1) be submitted in writing; and

2) be signed by at least five (5) freeholders from the area of representation as stated in this notice; and

3) be delivered or mailed by December 1, 2020 to the office of the Rock Creek Conservancy District, 117 W. Harvest Road, Bluffton, IN 46714.

Nomination forms can be obtained by contacting Financial Clerk, Stacia Henderson by email at shenderson@adamswells.com. Nominations must meet the qualifications and submission requirements stated in this notice.

Roger Irick, Chairman

Rock Creek Conservancy District

Dated this 28th day of October, 2020

