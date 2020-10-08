The voters of WELLS County are notified by the county election board in accordance with Indiana Code 3-10-2-2 that a general election will be held in the county on November 3, 2020, with the polls open for voting from 6:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m., prevailing local time.
In accordance with the list of candidates and the public questions certified to me by the Indiana election division or this county’s election board, and the certificates of candidate selection filed in the office of the circuit court clerk of this county (or the Lake or Porter County election director), candidates for the following offices will be on the general election ballot:
OFFICES TO BE FILLED BY VOTERS AND PUBLIC
QUESTIONS TO BE
SUBMITTED TO VOTERS
Retention of Justice of the Supreme Court of Indiana
Shall Justice Christopher M. Goff be retained in office?
Court of Appeals Judicial Retention – Fifth District
Shall Judge Elaine B. Brown be retained in office?
Court of Appeals Judicial Retention – Fifth District
Shall Judge Margret G. Robb be retained in office?
Court of Appeals Judicial Retention – Fourth District
Shall Judge Melissa S. May be retained in office?
Court of Appeals Judicial Retention – Second District
Shall Judge Cale Bradford be retained in office?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTORS FOR US PRESIDENT & VP, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9
GOVERNOR & LT. GOVERNOR, INDIANA
ATTORNEY GENERAL INDIANA
US REPRESENTATIVE, 3
STATE REPRESENTATIVE, 031
STATE REPRESENTATIVE, 050
STATE REPRESENTATIVE, 079
JUDGE, SUPERIOR COURT, WELLS
COUNTY RECORDER. WELLS
COUNTY TREASURER. WELLS
COUNTY CORONER, WELLS
COUNTY SURVEYOR, WELLS
COUNTY COMMISSIONER, WELLS
COUNTY COUNCIL MEMBER, WELLS
SCHOOL BOARD MEMBER, BLUFFTON 1
SCHOOL BOARD MEMBER, BLUFFTON 3
SCHOOL BOARD MEMBER, BLUFFTON-HARRISON
SCHOOL BOARD MEMBER, NORTHERN WELLS
SCHOOL BOARD MEMBER, SOUTHERN WELLS
DATED, THIS 30th DAY OF SEPTEMBER, 2020.
Beth Davis
Circuit Court Clerk (or Lake or Porter County Election Director)
