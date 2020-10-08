The voters of WELLS County are notified by the county election board in accordance with Indiana Code 3-10-2-2 that a general election will be held in the county on November 3, 2020, with the polls open for voting from 6:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m., prevailing local time.

In accordance with the list of candidates and the public questions certified to me by the Indiana election division or this county’s election board, and the certificates of candidate selection filed in the office of the circuit court clerk of this county (or the Lake or Porter County election director), candidates for the following offices will be on the general election ballot:

OFFICES TO BE FILLED BY VOTERS AND PUBLIC

QUESTIONS TO BE

SUBMITTED TO VOTERS

Retention of Justice of the Supreme Court of Indiana

Shall Justice Christopher M. Goff be retained in office?

Court of Appeals Judicial Retention – Fifth District

Shall Judge Elaine B. Brown be retained in office?

Court of Appeals Judicial Retention – Fifth District

Shall Judge Margret G. Robb be retained in office?

Court of Appeals Judicial Retention – Fourth District

Shall Judge Melissa S. May be retained in office?

Court of Appeals Judicial Retention – Second District

Shall Judge Cale Bradford be retained in office?

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTORS FOR US PRESIDENT & VP, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9

GOVERNOR & LT. GOVERNOR, INDIANA

ATTORNEY GENERAL INDIANA

US REPRESENTATIVE, 3

STATE REPRESENTATIVE, 031

STATE REPRESENTATIVE, 050

STATE REPRESENTATIVE, 079

JUDGE, SUPERIOR COURT, WELLS

COUNTY RECORDER. WELLS

COUNTY TREASURER. WELLS

COUNTY CORONER, WELLS

COUNTY SURVEYOR, WELLS

COUNTY COMMISSIONER, WELLS

COUNTY COUNCIL MEMBER, WELLS

SCHOOL BOARD MEMBER, BLUFFTON 1

SCHOOL BOARD MEMBER, BLUFFTON 3

SCHOOL BOARD MEMBER, BLUFFTON-HARRISON

SCHOOL BOARD MEMBER, NORTHERN WELLS

SCHOOL BOARD MEMBER, SOUTHERN WELLS

DATED, THIS 30th DAY OF SEPTEMBER, 2020.

Beth Davis

Circuit Court Clerk (or Lake or Porter County Election Director)

oj, nb 10/8

hspaxlp