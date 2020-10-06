Siblings Justus Wayne Cook, 6, and Raelynn Michelle Cook, 5, died Friday, Oct. 2, in a vehicular accident in Blackford County.

Justus was born Dec. 15, 2013, and Raelynn was born Feb. 26, 2015. Both were born in Wells County to Michelle Cook of Muncie and Robert Cook of Montpelier.

Survivors include their parents; two sisters, Whitnee and Kaylee; maternal grandmotherrs, Penny Sexton of Muncie, Jennifer Barton of Montpelier, and Mandy (Adam) Solga of Montpelier; maternal grandfather, Roy Barton Jr. of Muncie; paternal grandparents, Ron and Juli Cook of Montpelier; and great-grandparents Roy Barton Sr. of Montpelier and Delores DeHart of Muncie.

Calling hours will be from noon to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at the Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St. in Montpelier. Services will be at 3 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Internment will follow in the Brookside Memorial Park in Montpelier.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone attending the visitation or the funeral service is asked to practice social distancing while in the funeral home.

