John W. Fogwell, 97, of Bluffton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, Oct. 27, 2020, at Christian Care Retirement Community in Bluffton.

John was born on July 25, 1923, in Pleasant Township in Allen County. He was the first son of the late Herman W. and Ruth (Duff) Fogwell. In August of 1945, he married his sweetheart, Gwendolyn Kelly; she survives.

John was a 1942 graduate of Elmhurst High School and worked as a full-time farmer, raising crops, pigs, and dairy cows, retiring in 1988. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who could light up a room with his smile. He enjoyed camping and traveling with his wife of 75 years and doing woodworking in his shop at home. He was a long-time member of Hope Missionary Church in Bluffton.

John and Gwen had two sons: Samuel (Diane) Fogwell (both deceased), and Norman (Mary) Fogwell of Bluffton. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Adam (Melanie) Fogwell, Seth (Holly) Fogwell, Travis Fogwell, Connie (Brent) Fogwell, Shannon (David) Hoogerheide, Cody (Ashley) Fogwell, Noel (Teresa) Fogwell, Leslie (Michael) Lindsey, and Amanda McNamara; along with his great-grandchildren, Alyssa (Logan) Neuhauser, Madison Lyon (Charlie), Brandon Fogwell, Sophia Davis, Kendall Fogwell, Jacob Fogwell, Athena and Arthur Hoogerheide, Kennedy Fogwell, and Makayla Lindsey.

In addition to his parents and son, John was preceded in death by a brother, Lerland Fogwell.

Visitation will be on Friday, Oct. 30, from 4 to 7 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be on Saturday, Oct. 31, at 10 a.m., at the funeral home, with one hour of visitation prior to the service. Pastor Gary Aupperle will officiate. Burial will follow at Prairie Grove Cemetery in Waynedale.

Masks are encouraged but not required for the visitation and funeral service.

Memorial donations may be made to Hope Missionary Church.

