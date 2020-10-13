Jerry L. Beechler, 79, of Bluffton, passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at his residence on the family farm.

Jerry was born Sept. 5, 1941c in Indianapolis to Willard J. Beechler and Beatrice E. Chumley Beechler. He attended Petroleum High School. Jerry was a mechanic for Liechty Motors in Berne and at Moore’s Chevrolet in Bluffton and was a lifelong farmer. Jerry was a member of the West Berne Missionary Church and recently attended the Living Water United Church.

Jerry and Sharon K. Johnson were married Jan. 21, 1962, in Wells County. They shared 52 years together before she preceded him in death Oct. 28, 2014.

Survivors include two sons, Todd A. Beechler and Tab R. Beechler, both of Bluffton; a granddaughter, Shelby A. Beechler of Bluffton; a great-grandson, Jordan D. Beechler, also of Bluffton; a sister, Clarice “Kelly” (Joe) Kober of Liberty Center; and his companion, Suzanne Smith of Bluffton.

Jerry is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Sharon; and a sister, Leanna Myers.

A celebration of life service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Pastor Clark Stoller officiating. Burial will follow at the Six Mile Cemetery.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home and for one hour prior to the service on Saturday.

Memorials may be made in Jerry’s memory to Friends Who Care Cancer Relief Foundation.

The safety of the family and all visitors is our utmost priority. For everyone’s safety, we ask that you practice social distancing. Masks are required for visitation and for Jerry’s service. We appreciate your cooperation and patience.

