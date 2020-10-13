Jason M. Wheeler, 40, of Bluffton, died Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Bluffton Regional Medical Center.

He was born in Hartford City Nov. 25, 1979, to Christopher Wheeler, who survives in Ossian, and, Melissa Eccles Stech, who survives in Bluffton.

Additional survivors include a daughter, Emily Wheeler of Huntington; three brothers, Shawn (Stephanie) Wheeler of Craigville, Kyle Wheeler of Fort Wayne, and Jonathon (Bailey) Stech of Fort Wayne; and a sister, Victoria Stech of Markle.

Visitation will be Thursday, Oct. 15, from 4 to 6 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. A memorial service will be held immediately following visitation on Thursday at 6 p.m., at the funeral home.

