James L. “Jim” Colen, 88, of The Villages, Fla., and a long-time Bluffton resident, passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at UF Health The Villages Hospital in Florida.

Jim was born in Bluffton on July 9, 1932, to Wilbur and Bessie Golden Colen. He married Nancy L. Cast in Upper Darby, Pa., on Nov. 26, 1955. She preceded him in death on Nov. 12, 1998.

A 1950 graduate of Bluffton High School, Jim served in the United States Navy during the Korean War from 1952 until 1956. He and Nancy owned and operated Colen Moving and Storage for 40 years, until they retired in 1998 and moved to Florida.

Jim was an avid golfer and a member of Bluffton Elks Lodge 796 and Grover Sheets American Legion Post 111 of Bluffton. He was also a longtime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and a past member of the Bluffton Lions Club.

Survivors include three daughters, Sandy (Dave) Stout of Bluffton, Susan (Don) Stoneburner of New Buffalo, Mich., and Julie (Chuck) Hill of Fort Wayne; a son, Tim Colen (Lynn) of Fort Myers, Fla.; nine grandchildren, Kati Stout, Luke (Jen) Stout, Derek Thomas, Brooke Thomas (fiancé Elex Bradd), Katie Stoneburner, Megan Stoneburner, Charles (Lindsey) Hill, Bryce Hill, and Bailey Hill; seven great-grandchildren, Isabella, Croy, Ashlynn, Addison, Bronson, Gavin, and Oaklynn. Jim was also survived by his fiancée, Judy Dille of The Villages, Fla.

In addition to his wife and parents, Jim was preceded in death by three brothers, William, Bob, and Bud Colen.

Visitation will be on Saturday, Nov. 7, from 10 a.m. to noon, at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. A graveside service will immediately follow the visitation at Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton, at 12:30 p.m. Nov. 7, with Tony Garton officiating. Military graveside rites will be provided by the United States Navy in conjunction with the American Legion Post 111 of Bluffton.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Bluffton Elks Club or American Legion Post 111.

Online condolences may be made by visiting the www.goodwincaleharnish.com website.