I just wrote a column with the title “COVID-19 on the rise” in July. Once again, recent research is showing that coronavirus is on the rise.

People, I cannot stress this enough; please follow the CDC guidelines. Coronavirus is an infectious disease. And it spreads easily. We are in a world pandemic. This is very serious. People are getting sick. People are dying. Please wear a mask. Please wash your hands often. Please clean, disinfect, and wipe down surfaces daily. Please social distance at least 6 feet; more if possible. Please limit your traveling. Please stop gathering in large numbers.

I cannot believe that we have been preaching “slow the spread” and “stop this virus” since March and still some people are choosing to ignore the warnings. And still the cases continue to rise. And still the deaths continue to rise. We have got to turn this thing around!

I am asking everyone to please do your part. Please agree to work together. Please be willing to protect yourself and others.

The CDC guidelines include:

• Wash your hands often.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

• Avoid close contact with other people.

• Stay 6 feet or more away from others.

• Cover your coughs and sneezes.

• Wear a mask in public.

• Clean and disinfect daily.

• Wipe down surfaces.

• Take your temperature daily.

These all seem like such simple behaviors. And they all make sense when trying to get rid of a coronavirus. Currently, there is no cure. Currently, there is no vaccine. The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed in the first place.

Make a difference. Step up in some way. Be a leader; a role model. Do whatever you can to help out during these tough times.