Home State & National News Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers jump Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers jump October 14, 2020 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News Trump, Biden visit swing states State & National News IMPD: Homicide count sets record State & National News GOP governors in spiking states strain for silver linings