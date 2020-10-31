Ila Vitatoe

Ila Dean Beaty Vitatoe, 88, of Bluffton, passed away Thursday afternoon, Oct. 29, 2020, at the Markle Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Ila Dean was born Nov. 3, 1931, in Pickett County, Tenn., to Virgil and Eula Whittenburg Beaty. She met Ola Eugene Vitatoe in 1949 at the Chanute Church in Pickett County, Tenn., when Eugene was singing in the Lee’s Chapel Quartet. Ila Dean and Eugene were married Mar. 19, 1950, at the Highway Church in Albany, Ky., by Preacher Stephen Polly.

Ila Dean was a Christian and loved to read the Bible and go to church. She enjoyed listening to Eugene and his singing group sing gospel songs. She also loved planting a garden and canning the produce. Her family will say that she was the “greatest cook in the world” and she will especially be remembered for her amazing apple pies.

Other hobbies of Ila Dean’s were working with her flowers, working around the house, and making hand quilts. She loved her family and her family loved Ila. She was loved by everyone who knew her; she truly had a beautiful life.

In addition to her husband “Gene” of 70 1/2 years, Ila is survived by three sons, Gerald Vitatoe of Decatur, Harold (Janice) Vitatoe of Bluffton, and Rick (Libby) Vitatoe of Bluffton; five grandchildren, David Vitatoe of Decatur and Scott Vitatoe, Eric Vitatoe, Matthew Vitatoe, and Abigail Vitatoe, all of Bluffton; and seven great-grandchildren, Madeline Vitatoe, Zachary Vitatoe, Allen Vitatoe, Asher Vitatoe, Addison Vitatoe, Aiden Vitatoe, and Cooper Lewis.

Aside from her parents, Ila was preceded in death by three brothers, Dorman, Jake, and H.L. Beaty, and four sisters, Nola Geiser, Evelyn Nivens, Louis Price, Else Beaty.

Visitation will be on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Talbott Funeral Home in Albany, Ky. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2, at the Talbott Funeral Home with one hour of visitation prior to the service. Burial will follow at the Wayne Davison Cemetery in Fentress County, Tenn.

The Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton has been entrusted with the local arrangements.

