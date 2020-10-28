Home Opinions Here’s your chance to impact the Street Fair’s future Here’s your chance to impact the Street Fair’s future October 28, 2020 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Sports Big Ten football returned last weekend with a bang Opinions Questions Joe Biden should answer Opinions Trump drives the left to extremism