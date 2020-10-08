Grace E. Merrill, 81, Keystone, died Sunday October 4, 2020, at Ossian Health & Rehabilitation Center. Grace was born in La Paz, Bolivia, South America on Nov. 15, 1938. She was the daughter of a minister and spent much time in the missionary field. She graduated high school from South Side High School in Fort Wayne and was a graduate of Union Bible Seminary in Westfield. Grace was a homemaker and worked within the church in various capacities for several years.

Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Rev. Joseph S. (Joe) Merrill, and their adult children, Tim Merrill (wife, Nikki), of Economy, Dan Merrill of Keystone, Sharon Braun of Keystone, and Debbie Schwartz of Berne; a brother, Dave Barnard (wife, Vickie) of Berne; six grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Rev. William S. and Lillian N. (Nahrwold) Barnard; her daughter, Martha Caylor; a brother, Robert Barnar; and a granddaughter, Angela Schwartz.

Services will be 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, at Faith Community Church, 9560W-200S, Dunkirk, IN 47336. Visiting hours are Monday from 2 until 5 p.m. at the church.

Memorials may be sent to The Gideons International. Condolences and other expressions of sympathy may be given at www.MeachamFuneralService.com