Dr. Donald A. Girod, 86, of Indianapolis and formerly of Bluffton, died Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020.

He was born Nov. 18, 1933, in Bluffton, to Alfred and Marie Brickley Girod.

Survivors include four children, Jeff Girod, John (Alysen) Girod, Elizabeth Girod and Jennifer Girod; eight grandchildren; and his sisters, Jean (Jack) Kober and Joyce Grandlienard.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lorna B. Girod, in 2015. He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Ina Mae Dormire and Hallie Pace.

A funeral service was held Tuesday, Oct. 20 at St. Luke United Methodist Church in Indianapolis followed by interment at Pleasant Hill Cemetery.

