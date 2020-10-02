David M. “Diesel” Helms 64, of Poneto, passed away Monday evening Sept. 28, 2020, at his residence. Diesel was born Jan. 29, 1956 in Wells County, to Meredith P. Helms and Lettie Maxine Karrick Helms.

He received an associate degree from Lincoln Tech in Auto and Truck Technology. He had worked at Ag Best Cooperative in Montpelier as a chemical applicator. He was also a member of American Legion Post 156 (S.A.L.) in Montpelier.

Diesel enjoyed and participated in many area tractor pulls. He was also a member and president of the Bro-Shadow Club of Montpelier.

Survivors include a son, Nathan D. (Amanda) Helms of Calera, Ala.; three grandchildren, Hannah, Riley, and Avery Helms, all of Calera, Ala.; two brothers, Lee W. Helms of Warren and Neil A. (Rebecca) Helms of Van Buren; along with his girlfriend, Billie M. Baublet of Poneto.

Diesel was preceded in death by his parents.

A service to celebrate Diesel’s life will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Rev. Lyle Breeding officiating. Burial will follow at the Mossburg Cemetery in Liberty Center.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Diesel was most comfortable in a T-shirt, jeans and his hat. The family encourages everyone to dress casual in honor of him.

The family requests that fresh cut flowers not be sent due to allergies. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bro-Shadow Club of Montpelier.

The safety of the family and all visitors is our utmost priority. For everyone’s safety, we ask that you practice social distancing. Masks are required for visitation and for Diesel’s service at the funeral home. We appreciate your cooperation and patience.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the Helms family at the www.thomarich.com website.