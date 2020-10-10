Claudia J. Davison, 79, passed away Thursday evening, Oct. 8, 2020, at her residence in Ossian.

Claudia was born in Fort Wayne on June 11, 1941, to Paul E. And Mary Ann (Huffman) Clowser; both parents preceded her in death. She was a graduate of Bluffton High School and was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church in Bluffton. Claudia worked as a urology technician at Caylor-Nickel Clinic in Bluffton, retiring after 50 years of service. She enjoyed reading her Nook tablet, spending time with family and friends, and enjoyed the companionship of her cats.

Claudia is survived by her two daughters, Sonja Davison of Ossian and Terri Croy of Geneva, Illi., and three grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and her son-in-law, Mark Croy.

No public services are planned at this time. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted with Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton.

Memorial donations in memory of Claudia may be made to Friends Who Care Cancer Relief Foundation, P.O. Box 104 Bluffton, IN 46714.

