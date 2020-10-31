Chad Michael “Battman” Batten, 49, of Montpelier, died at 3:10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at his residence.

He was born June 10, 1971, in Blackford County.

Survivors include his mother, Lesley (Sims) Felts of Colorado; his former wife, Kim Twibell Batten of Montpelier; a daughter, Jessa Batten of Montpelier; his stepmother, Wilma Batten of Upland; his paternal grandmother, Garnet Batten of Millgrove, Ind.; and a stepsister, Cindy Dungen of Muncie.

He was preceded in death by his father, Danny Rex Batten, and his paternal grandfather, Rex Batten.

Calling will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, at the Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St. in Montpelier. Services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, at the funeral home.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we ask that everyone practice social distancing.

