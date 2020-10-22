Byron Keith Harter 62, of Bluffton, passed away Thursday afternoon at Signature Health Care in Bluffton.

Byron was born Nov. 28, 1957, in Hartford City, to Charles L. Harter and Clara B. Chenoweth Harter.

Byron was a 1976 graduate of Bluffton High School. He had worked at Franklin Electric, W.W. Concrete, G&H Fertilizer, Berne Ready Mix, Peyton’s, and most recently American Axle Manufacturing.

Byron enjoyed golfing, fishing and just being outdoors. He loved to bowl. He had several rings for perfect games. He also enjoyed watching the Colts, IndyCar and NASCAR races, and was an avid Indiana University sports fan. He dearly loved his family, friends and pets.

Survivors include his siblings, Dick Harter of Paulding, Ohio, Clarence (Bonnie) Harter of Tulsa, Okla., Linda (Phil) Gaunt of Anderson, Ind., Anna (Ed) Bocock of Marion, Ind., Janine Wallace of Muncie, Ind., and Roger (Hulda) Harter of Montipelier, Ind. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and numerous cousins.

Byron was preceded in death by his parents; a sister-in-law, Vicki Harter; and a brother-in-law, Terry Wallace.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at the Life Community Church in Bluffton with Pastor Fred Stevens officiating.

The safety of the family and all visitors is our utmost priority. For everyone’s safety, we ask that you practice social distancing. Masks are required for Byron’s service. We appreciate your cooperation and patience.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com