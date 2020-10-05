Home Sports BHS boys’ tennis falls to Huntington North in sectional semifinal match BHS boys’ tennis falls to Huntington North in sectional semifinal match October 5, 2020 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Sports Sports Roundup: 10-05-2020 Sports High School Calendar: 10-05-2020 Sports BHS boys’ cross country gets 2nd at ACAC