Betty J. Parker, 83, of Warren, died on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Heritage Pointe in Warren. She was born on Monday, Aug. 23, in Wells County to John and Mary (Hunnicutt) Houtz. She married Harold Parker on Thursday, Sept. 10, 1987, in Warren.

Survivors include her children, Joan (Bill) Paxson of Warren, Linda (Bill) Shuttleworth of Fort Wayne, Kent Campbell of North Manchester, and Lynn (Penny) Campbell of Warren; stepson, Alan (Cindy) Parker of Madison, Wis.; sisters, Carol Watkins of Columbia City and Joyce Dahlquist of Warren; 10 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Larry Campbell; husband, Harold Parker; and stepdaughter, Karen Parker.

Calling hours are from 10 to 11 a.m. today at Warren United Church of Christ. A service will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will take place in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Warren following the service.

Arrangements are being handled by Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren.