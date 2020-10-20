Home State & National News As virus flares, new strategies in play As virus flares, new strategies in play October 20, 2020 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News Earthquake off Alaska prompts tsunami fears, fleeing State & National News 6 Russians charged in vast hacking campaign State & National News Indiana’s COVID-19 daily deaths average doubles in less than a month