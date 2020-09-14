Home State & National News TikTok picks Oracle over Microsoft TikTok picks Oracle over Microsoft September 14, 2020 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News 18 more die from COVID-19 in Indiana State & National News Experts: New OxyContin hasn’t curbed overdoses State & National News Poll: Pandemic takes toll on mental health of younger adults