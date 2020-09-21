Home Opinions Secretary Lawson confident in the U.S. election process Secretary Lawson confident in the U.S. election process September 21, 2020 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions What do you know about the Libertarian candidate? Opinions Don’t expect our elites to learn from the Los Angeles horror Opinions ‘Suspicious man’ confesses