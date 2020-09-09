Scott Allen Grimm, 53, of St. Louis, Mo., passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at his residence.

He was born on Nov. 21, 1966, in Decatur to the late Gene Grimm and Betty (Jamison) Grimm.

Scott is survived by his mother, Betty Grimm of Berne; brother, Bryan Grimm of Berne; brother, Bill (Becky) Grimm of Berne; four nieces and nephews, Cody (Rachael) Grimm, Dylan Grimm, Keirstyn (Brody) Shane, and William Grimm; and two great-nieces and nephews, Laken Shane and Hensley Shane.

Private family burial will take place at a later date at Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton.

Preferred memorials are to PAWS of Adams County.

Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel in Berne.