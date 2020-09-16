Roberta “Bobbie” L. Fulk, 69, of rural Bluffton, passed away peacefully at her residence at 2:35 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020.

Bobbie was born on March 8, 1951, in Kokomo to Robert and Violet (Ripley) Payne. She grew up in Cicero, graduating from Hamilton Heights High School in 1969. Bobbie earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education from Indiana University. She worked with special needs children in grades K-12 in Adams and Wells counties for 41 years, retiring from Northern Wells High School in 2015. During her career, she was a strong advocate for teachers, actively representing teachers’ associations in collective bargaining. She enjoyed reading, cross-stitch, gardening, puzzles, shopping, and spending time with her friends and family.

On Dec. 16, 1972, in Cicero, Bobbie married Ronald “Ron” Fulk. They were married for 42 years. Ron preceded Bobbie in death on Sept. 4, 2014.

Bobbie is survived by her son, Jason L. (wife Jennifer) Fulk and two grandchildren, Graham and Estelle, all of Carmel; her daughter, Robin N. Fulk of Whitestown; and her four siblings, Richard (wife Sue) Payne of Indianapolis, Margaret (husband Rick) Emminger of Martinsville, Susan (husband Colby) Knerr of Fort Wayne, and David Payne of Anderson.

Private family services will be held for Bobbie. Donations may be made in her memory to the American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org) or Visiting Nurse (www.vnfw.org). Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.

